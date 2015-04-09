By Jemima Kelly and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, April 9 Spanish 30-year bond yields held
just above 2 percent on Thursday after Madrid's auction of
long-term debt benefited from the European Central Bank's
appetite for long-term peripheral bonds.
After Greece made a crucial repayment to the International
Monetary Fund, yields on 10 year Greek bonds fell to 11.17
percent, their lowest this month, on relief that
the cash-strapped country had not, for now at least, run out of
money.
Spain sold 1.28 billion euros ($1.4 billion) of its 30-year
bond at an average yield of 2.068 percent, with demand
outstripping offers by 1.4 times, compared with 1.2 times at the
last auction. Madrid also sold 2017 and 2025 bonds.
The bonds that the ECB and national central banks bought in
Spain, Ireland and Portugal during the first month of the ECB's
trillion-euro bond-buying programme exceeded the average
maturity of the debt eligible for the scheme. link.reuters.com/tad54w
The ECB may slow its purchases of long-term Spanish bonds in
coming months, to stay as close as possible to the average, but
private investors are likely to try to rebuild their portfolios
after selling to the central bank.
Many investors are also seeking to extend the maturity of
their bonds to grab whatever yield is left in the euro zone.
"Everybody's searching for yield," said Martin van Vliet,
senior fixed income strategist at ING in Amsterdam. "The long
end has benefited from the behaviour of peripheral central banks
and the tightening trend could resume if the Greece fears ease."
Spanish 30-year yields were 6 basis points
higher at 2.099 percent, having risen from record lows around
1.75 percent in the past month.
LONG TERM
Analysts expect the ECB programme will lead governments to
sell as much long-term debt as possible. In the aftermath of the
2011-2012 debt crisis, countries such as Spain and Italy mainly
issued debt expiring in less than a decade, while Portugal,
Ireland and Greece had no access to markets.
The ECB's Spanish bond purchases in the past month had the
highest average maturity in the euro zone at 11.66 years,
compared with an average maturity of eligible debt of 9.23
years, according to Rabobank estimates.
As well as its repayment to the IMF, Greece also won extra
emergency lending for its banks on Thursday, but it remained
unclear whether Athens can satisfy sceptical creditors on
economic reforms before it runs out of money.
Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research
at Sunrise Brokers in London, said Russia's pledge of closer
cooperation with Greece following bilateral talks at the Kremlin
on Wednesday was a potential safety net in terms of debt
repayments, although both leaders said Athens had not asked for
financial aid.
German 10-year Bund yields hit a record low of 0.14 percent
before rebounding to turn flat on the day at 0.162 percent, as
U.S. Treasury yields rallied on the back of stronger U.S. jobs
data.
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's will review its stance on
Spain and Italy on Friday. Christoph Kutt, head of market
strategy and interest rate derivatives research at DZ bank in
Frankfurt, said there was a slight chance that S&P would upgrade
its outlook for Spain to "positive" from "stable".
($1 = 0.9379 euros)
(Editing by Larry King and David Holmes)