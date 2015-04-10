(Updates prices, adds detail)
By Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 10 German Bund yields fell towards
record lows on Friday, as the European Central Bank's
bond-buying programme offset the improved appetite for riskier
assets following a Greek debt repayment and the impact of
stronger U.S. jobs data.
Economists in a Reuters poll this week said the ECB was
"about right" in claiming its trillion-euro quantitative easing
programme, which has driven euro zone bond yields to record
lows, was having a positive impact before it had even begun.
The power of the ECB's bond purchases overshadowed data
showing 281,000 U.S. workers filed for first-time jobless
benefits last week, fewer than analysts had forecast, keeping a
2015 Federal Reserve rate increase on investors' minds.
Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds also headed down after
Greece repaid a crucial 450 million-euro loan to the
International Monetary Fund on Thursday, easing fears of an
imminent default.
Greek yields saw their biggest weekly decline in almost two
months on Thursday. Markets in Athens were closed on Friday for
the Orthodox Easter holiday.
Greece also won extra emergency funds for its banks, though
it remained unclear whether Athens can satisfy creditors on
plans for economic reforms and release more aid before it runs
out of money.
Euro zone partners have given Greece six working days to
improve a package of proposed reforms before the bloc's finance
ministers consider whether to release more funds to keep the
country afloat when they meet on April 24.
"There was a bit of relief that they made that repayment
yesterday and it looks like they're going to be able to pay that
T-bill next week," Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said. "But the market is whipping around. We're
very, very far from any sort of resolution that gets us through
the next six months to a year."
German 10-year Bund yields slipped 1 basis
point to 0.15 percent, having hit a record low of 0.14 percent
on Thursday. Eight-year Bund yields were a touch higher after
dipping into negative territory on Thursday.
"After eight-year Bund yields dipped into negative territory
yesterday, speculation about testing the zero bound in the
10-year should continue as the amount of QE eligible paper is
shrinking while Greek concerns linger," Commerzbank strategists
said in a note.
Peripheral euro zone 10-year yields were 2-3 bps down.
Investors have their eyes on ratings reviews for France and
Spain by Standard & Poor's and DBRS later in the day, with some
analysts expecting S&P to upgrade their outlook for Spain to
"positive" from "stable".
(Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by
Larry King)