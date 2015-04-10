(Recasts with moves in other euro zone bonds, more comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Jemima Kelly
LONDON, April 10 Yields on top-rated euro zone
bonds fell towards record lows on Friday on central bank buying
and after data suggested there was enough downward pressure on
U.S. inflation to keep the Federal Reserve from raising rates in
June.
U.S. import prices dropped in March as rising petroleum
costs were offset by declining prices for other goods, a sign of
muted inflation that supports the view that the Fed will
probably not raise rates in June as previously thought.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to 0.145 percent, a
whisker from their low of 0.14 percent hit on Thursday.
Eight-year Bund yields were a touch higher after dipping into
negative territory on Thursday.
Other top-rated euro zone 10-year yields were also within
sight of all-time troughs.
"We've had buying activity this week from the central banks
and that has driven bond prices up (and yields down)," said
Christop Kutt, head of market strategy and interest rate
derivatives at DZ Bank.
"The Fed is also in focus ... We are comfortable with a rate
hike in September. The drag on inflation as regards the
strengthening of the U.S. dollar, if you put all those together
it speaks more in favour of a later rate hike."
Economists in a Reuters poll this week said the European
Central Bank was "about right" in claiming its trillion-euro
quantitative easing programme, which kicked off last month and
drove euro zone borrowing costs to record lows, was having a
positive impact before it had even begun.
VANISHING BUND YIELDS
The strength of ECB buying is expected to temper the impact
on Bund yields of a potential rate hike this year from the Fed,
especially as supply of new bonds from Germany is sparse.
Eight-year Bund yields' dip below zero this week is spurring
speculation that 10-year yields may soon follow, aided by
lingering concerns over whether Greece can satisfy its creditors
on economic reform plans required to access aid before it runs
out of cash.
There was some market relief on Thursday after Athens repaid
a crucial 450 million-euro loan to the International Monetary
Fund, easing fears of an imminent default. That drove Greek
yields to their biggest weekly decline in almost two months.
Markets in Athens were closed on Friday for the Orthodox Easter
holiday.
Euro zone partners have given Greece six working days to
improve a package of proposed reforms before the bloc's finance
ministers consider whether to release more funds to keep the
country afloat when they meet on April 24.
"There was a bit of relief that they made that repayment
yesterday and it looks like they're going to be able to pay that
T-bill next week," Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn
Graham-Taylor said. "But the market is whipping around. We're
very, very far from any sort of resolution that gets us through
the next six months to a year."
(Editing by Susan Fenton)