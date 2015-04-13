LONDON, April 13 Italian bond yields held firm on Monday ahead of an auction that will kick off the busiest week for euro zone sovereign debt sales seen in almost a year.

Italy is the first of five countries scheduled to sell debt this week in what could see around 40 billion euros of new bonds issued at near record low yields.

Usually such volumes would push yields higher in secondary markets as investors make room for new debt, but analysts said worries about the scarcity of bonds caused by the ECB's purchase scheme meant there was likely to be little change.

"There should be no major disturbance," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder. "The ECB is the offsetting factor when it comes to these supply activities."

Commerzbank calculations show it is set to be the biggest week of gross issuance since May last year, with almost double the year-to-date weekly average of 22.5 billion euros sold.

Italian 10-year yields were flat at 1.23 percent, off a record low of 1.03 percent hit in mid-March.

Rome will sell up to 7.5 billion euros of three-, seven- and 15-year bonds later on Monday, and begin the sale of a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond targeted at retail investors.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were 1 basis point lower at 0.15 percent, a fraction above a low of 0.14 percent hit last week. German bonds with maturities out to eight years now have yields below zero, meaning investors are effectively paying to lend the country money.

Berlin will sell up to 4 billion euros of 10-year debt on Wednesday, while the Netherlands, Spain and France also have auctions scheduled for this week.

Net issuance in April is nevertheless likely to be low, Barclays' strategists said, with 63 billion euros of gross issuance offset by 94 billion euros of redemptions, resulting in negative net issuance this month of 31 billion euros.

While net issuance is set to pick up in May and June, the overall outlook underlines the draining effect of the ECB's planned 60 billion euros a month of bond purchases, which analysts believe will keep yields pinned at historic lows.

"The next three months combined will see a net issuance need of just 65 billion euros; moreover, we estimate projected ECB QE buying of just more than twice that figure," said Barclays. (Editing by Catherine Evans)