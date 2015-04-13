(Adds detail on ECB bond buying, updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 13 Italian bond yields inched up
on Monday as the country kicked off the busiest week for euro
zone sovereign debt sales in almost a year.
Italy sold 7.5 billion euros of bonds at auction and is the
first of five countries scheduled to sell debt this week in what
could see around 40 billion euros of new bonds issued.
Usually such volumes would push yields sharply higher in
secondary markets as investors make room for new debt, but
worries that the ECB's purchase scheme will hoover up many of
the tradeable bonds have pinned borrowing costs near record
lows.
The European Central Bank bought 9.16 billion euros worth of
government bonds in the fifth week of its scheme, a slower pace
than a week earlier but analysts expect it to step up the pace
in coming weeks to meet its monthly target.
"The supply and demand story seems to be trumping
everything," said Rabobank's Lyn Graham-Taylor, adding that
signs of inflation picking up was also not being reflected in
bond market pricing.
Calculations from Commerzbank show that this week is set to
bring the largest gross issuance since May 2014, with almost
double the 22.5 billion euro year-to-date weekly average on
sale.
Italian 10-year yields were up 2 basis points at 1.24
percent, not far off a record low of 1.03 percent,
after the country sold three-, seven- and 15-year bonds.
The 15-year bonds were sold at an average 1.64 percent
yield, a new record low which compares with a yield of 2.10
percent when the line was last sold in February.
Rome also kicked off the sale of a new inflation-linked BTP
Italia bond targeted at retail investors.
German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, were flat at
0.158 percent, a fraction above a low of 0.14 percent hit last
week. German bonds with maturities out to eight years now have
yields below zero, meaning investors are effectively paying to
lend the country money.
Berlin will sell up to 4 billion euros of 10-year debt on
Wednesday, while the Netherlands, Spain and France also have
auctions scheduled for this week.
Net issuance in April is nevertheless likely to be low,
Barclays' strategists said, with 63 billion euros of gross
issuance offset by 94 billion euros of redemptions, resulting in
negative net issuance this month of 31 billion euros.
While net issuance is set to pick up in May and June, the
overall outlook underlines the draining effect of the ECB's
planned 60 billion euros a month of bond purchases, which
analysts believe will keep yields pinned at historic lows.
"The next three months combined will see a net issuance need
of just 65 billion euros; moreover, we estimate projected ECB QE
buying of just more than twice that figure," said Barclays.
