LONDON, April 17 Greek bond yields were set for their biggest weekly rise since the end of January on Friday as a stalemate with international lenders threatens to bankrupt the country in the coming days.

As the Greek government mixed a tone of defiance with some willingness to compromise with international lenders, prospects have dimmed that Athens can strike a reform deal at a meeting next Friday to unlock much-needed bailout funds.

This has raised fears that Greece may miss payments to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which total some $1 billion over the next month, amid reports that the country's cash reserves may dip into negative territory from Monday.

Athens denied on Thursday that it had already explored delaying the IMF payments and had been rebuffed. Missing a payment could mean default and, eventually, exit from the bloc.

"Time is running out for Greece," said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

"Both sides are playing hardball suggesting everything will come down to the last minute. Investors are becoming increasingly nervous there could be a Greek accident.

After rising more than 1 percentage point on Thursday, Greek 10-year yields dipped around 10 basis points at Friday's open to 12.77 percent. They remain on track for their worst week since Jan 30.

Two-year yields were flat at 27.21 percent, close to the highest levels seen since the bond was issued in July 2014.

The surge in Greek yields this week has also weighed on the bloc's other low-rated debt, although default insurance markets continue to show countries are more protected from Greek issues.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds, the lowest-rated euro zone debt behind Greece, rose 4 bps to 1.95 percent , while Italian equivalents edged up 1 bps to 1.38 percent.

Italy on Friday will exchange 2025 bonds in return for 2016 and 2017 paper, another step towards increasing the average life of its debt for the first time since 2010.

As investors sought refuge in top-rated German bonds, German 10-year yields hit a new all-time low of 0.073 percent, creeping ever closer to zero.

German bonds out to its February 2024 note now have yields below zero.

While the ECB underlined its commitment this week to fully implement its bond-buying scheme, analysts said it was the Greek drama that has seen German yields plumb new lows this week.

"Along with the omnipresent ECB bond-purchasing programme, it was above all concerns about Greece which propelled German government bonds," said DZ Bank. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)