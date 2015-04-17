* Investors shed other low-rated debt
* Top-rated German bond yields plumb new lows
* Italy set to increase average life of debt
* Bloomberg outage hits trading volumes - traders
(Updates prices, adds quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON, April 17 Greek bond yields were set for
their biggest weekly rise since the end of January on Friday and
investors shed other low-rated debt as a stalemate between
Athens and its international lenders threatened to bankrupt the
country in the coming days.
As the Greek government mixed a tone of defiance with some
willingness to compromise with international lenders, prospects
have dimmed that Athens can strike a reform deal at a meeting
next Friday to unlock much-needed bailout funds.
This has raised fears that Greece may miss payments to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF) which total some $1 billion
over the next month, amid reports that the country's cash
reserves may dip into negative territory from Monday.
Athens denied on Thursday that it had already explored
delaying the IMF payments and had been rebuffed. Missing a
payment could mean default and, eventually, exit from the bloc.
After rising more than 1 percentage point on Thursday, Greek
10-year yields rose a further 8 basis points to touch 12.97
percent in early trading. They remain on track for
their worst week since Jan 30.
Strategists said nervousness around Greece was also weighing
heavily on other peripheral bond markets. Portuguese 10-year
yields spiked 16 bps to a six-week high of 2.06
percent. Italian and Spanish equivalents were up 9 bps at 1.46
percent and 1.44 percent, the highest since mid-February.
"Over the last few days the magnitude of the risk aversion
towards Greece has increased substantially," said Peter
Schaffrik, RBC's head of European rates strategy.
"The market has not always put too much credence to the
story that no agreement can be reached, but they are having a
major rethink of that now."
HARDBALL
Italy on Friday exchanged 1.7 billion euros of 2025 bonds in
return for 2016 and 2017 paper, another step towards increasing
the average life of its debt for the first time since 2010.
Traders said an outage on platform provider Bloomberg had
little impact on the sale, although it had driven down trading
volumes in secondary markets.
Investors, meanwhile, sought refuge from the Greek drama in
top-rated German bonds, sending 10-year yields down 4 bps to an
all-time low of 0.05 percent.
German bonds out to nine years now have yields below zero.
"Time is running out for Greece," said Nick Stamenkovic, a
strategist at RIA Capital Markets.
"Both sides are playing hardball suggesting everything will
come down to the last minute. Investors are becoming
increasingly nervous there could be a Greek accident."
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)