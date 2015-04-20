(Updates prices, adds new comment, Belgian auction)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 20 German 10-year borrowing costs resumed a fall towards zero on Monday, with worries about Greece exiting the euro zone increasing demand for top-rated assets and with the ECB's bond-buying programme quashes yields.

Yields were vanishing across the euro zone. Belgium became the sixth euro zone country to sell five-year bonds at a negative yield after Finland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and France.

Demand was 1.68 times the offer, despite the average yield being minus 0.056 percent.

Athens has been stuck in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over economic reforms required to unlock remaining bailout funds.

IMF European chief Poul Thomsen told German newspaper Handelsblatt talks have gained momentum but are still a long way from the finish line.

Greece's Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday that if Athens were to leave the euro zone, there would be an inevitable contagion effect.

German 10-year Bund yields fell 1 basis point to 0.07 percent, having fallen as low as 0.05 percent on Friday. They have fallen 8 basis points in the past week.

"The momentum of the decline in yields in the last week points technically and psychologically to an impending attack on the zero percent level by the 10-year Bund yield," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayersiche Landesbank.

Greek 10-year yields held close to their highest level since late 2012 at 13.20 percent, while two-year yields rose 92 bps to 28.27 percent.

"We do not expect Greece to exit the euro zone; however, missed payments now seem ever more likely," said Eirini Tsekeridou, fixed income analyst at Julius Baer.

LIMITED CONTAGION

An early rise in yields on lower-rated Spanish and Italian 10-year bonds quickly reversed as ECB buying kicked in. They were last down 3 basis points each at 1.42 percent and 1.43 percent, respectively.

Ten-year yields on Portuguese debt, seen as the next weak link after Greece, fell 2 bps to 1.99 percent.

At the height of the euro zone crisis in 2011-2012, Portugal was shut out of bond markets, while Spain and Italy were borrowing at an unsustainable cost of around 7 percent.

"The degree of contagion is still limited but there's no (denying) this is increasingly something that's disturbing the tightening on the back of ECB QE," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.