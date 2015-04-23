* Bunds still set for one of worst weeks in 2015

* Euro zone PMI misses even lowest forecast

* Easing fears of Greece cash crunch help low-rated debt (Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 23 German bond yields clawed back a little of the ground lost in recent days after weak private sector growth data reaffirmed the size of the ECB's quantitative easing task in buttressing the euro zone's fragile recovery.

German yields remain on track for one of their weakest weeks this year but the 10-year yields fell 2 basis points to 0.14 percent after the data, having hit a two-week high of 0.176 percent in early trading.

"What we have this morning is a correction after a very sharp sell-off," Natixis strategist Cyril Regnat said.

"(ECB President) Draghi was right when he said it (QE) was a marathon. We are at an early stage in this European recovery."

Markit's preliminary business activity survey for April came up short of forecasts with data from the bloc's two major economies, Germany and France, dragging on the average.

Diminishing fears of an imminent default in Greece have drawn investors back to riskier, higher-yielding bonds this week, partly reversing the seemingly unstoppable fall in safehaven German bond yields towards zero.

In the week to date, German 10-year yields have risen over 6 basis points. Only two other weeks in 2015 have seen rises of this magnitude, in early March and early February.

The sell-off also coincided with comments from influential fund manager Bill Gross, who said that 10-year German bonds were "the short of a lifetime".

But euro zone data released on Thursday, based on surveys of thousands of companies and seen as a good growth indicator, missed even the lowest forecast in a Reuters poll.

Swivelling investor attention back onto the market importance of the European Central Bank's one-trillion-euro purchase programme, yields across the bloc fell on the day.

Low-rated Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were down 2 bps at 1.38 percent and 1.37 percent, while Irish and French equivalents fell 3 bps to 0.74 and 0.39 percent, respectively.

Greek yields fell 20 bps to 12.71 percent, easing back from 2-1/2-year highs hit this week as the government looks likely to be able to scrape together enough cash to meet its payment obligations into June.

Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Thursday that the country is considering asking the European Stability Mechanism to buy Greek government bonds held by the European Central Bank to pay for debt redemptions this summer. (Editing by Louise Ireland)