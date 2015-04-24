(Updates prices, add quote)

By John Geddie and Alexis Akwagyiram

LONDON, April 24 German Bund yields were on track for their biggest weekly rise of 2015 as fears of an imminent Greek default eased, though strategists still saw ECB bond buying as a powerful driver in the opposite direction.

Greece offered concessions on Friday on some key reforms demanded by international lenders in exchange for new funding, with Athens' coffers emptying rapidly.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday everything must be done to prevent Greece running out of cash, but euro zone finance ministers on Friday told the leftist government in Athens it will get no more aid until it agrees a complete economic reform plan.

Athens looks likely to be able to scrape together enough cash to meet its payment obligations into June after it ordered various state entities to park idle cash with the central bank earlier this week.

This has encouraged investors to sell top-rated Bunds and buy higher-yielding debt from peripheral euro economies, traders said, but mixed economic data has provided some restraint.

Weak German private sector growth data weighed down the euro zone average on Thursday, but on Friday data showed business morale there at its highest in nearly a year.

German Bund yields were flat on the day at 0.16 percent. In the week they have risen 8 bps, the biggest move since December 2014.

"This week's rise has been driven by developments in Greece," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Having hit a record low of 0.05 percent just last week, some analysts still expect Bund yields to fall closer to zero or even below as the ECB's trillion euro bond-buying programme ensures steady demand.

"This week's moves are more of a correction than a trend," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields have narrowed their gap over benchmark German Bunds this week, even though both edged up 3 bps on Friday to 1.43 and 1.40 percent, respectively.

Greek 10-year yields nudged up on Friday to 12.69 percent but were down over 30 bps on the week as investors breathed a sigh of relief that Athens' cash crunch would be delayed at least until the start of summer.

"The worst case scenario has been put off for now," said RIA Capital Market's Stamenkovic.

"So far, the markets are giving Greece the benefit of the doubt." (Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)