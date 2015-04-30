LONDON, April 30 German benchmark Bund yields rose above 0.30 percent on Thursday after their biggest jump in two years the previous day, as poor market liquidity exacerbated the impact of easing deflation fears and improving economic data in the euro zone.

Data showed on Wednesday that German annual inflation accelerated faster than forecast in April, crucially remaining above zero for the second month running, while private lending in the euro zone rose for the first time in three years in March.

That was a first sign that the European Central Bank's trillion euro asset-buying programme may already be having an impact on the economy and caught most investors unawares as they were positioned for further falls in bond yields.

Ten-year Bund yields were 5 basis points up at 0.33 percent, having risen about 12 basis points on Wednesday. The rise has taken them closer to levels seen before the ECB started buying bonds.

But bonds sold off globally, not just in the euro zone, and this suggests there may have been other factors behind the move. Market participants were still struggling to explain its magnitude.

Traders and market analysts pointed to the lack of liquidity in government bonds now that central banks have snapped up large portions of the stock of debt with their quantitative easing programmes.

The financial crisis caused by the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008 has also led to more prudential regulation that limits the banks' ability to hold very large amounts of bonds for too long, reducing their market making capability.

"The move could be also supported by fundamentals ... but it's a sign that liquidity has been reduced quite a lot because of the ECB's government bond purchasing programme," said Elwin de Groot, a market economist at Rabobank.

"If a couple of investors are selling in this market ... this creates a spiral. A lot of investors then try to leave through the same door."

Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 5 basis points each to 1.51 percent and 1.53 percent, respectively. They jumped 12-13 bps on Wednesday.

UK 10-year gilt yields rose 14 bps on Wednesday, while equivalent U.S. Treasury yields rose 6 basis points, with below-forecast economic growth data and no sign from the Federal Reserve that a rate hike was around the corner limiting the move. On Thursday, both UK and U.S. yields were a touch higher at 1.85 percent and 2.05 percent, respectively.

Commerzbank analyst Markus Koch called Wednesday's moves in the bond market a "flash crash".

"Markets will have to get used to these erratic swings going forward with banks being forced to curtail their balance sheet capacities and central bank interventions further undermining trading liquidity," Koch said.

Large debt sales in Germany, Italy and Portugal on Wednesday could also explain part of the move. For safe-haven Bunds, some analysts attributed the selling pressure to a Reuters report that Greece planned to show draft reform legislation to its creditors to show it was serious about fulfilling its promises.

Athens, running out of cash and downgraded by Moody's to Caa2 on Wednesday, was also considering selling ports to reach a deal with its lenders.

Greek yields were stable on Thursday, after rising along with the market on Wednesday.

If improving prospects for a Greek deal increased selling pressure on Bunds, then they fail to explain the pressure in Greece. Market participants are still scratching their heads.

"It was not possible to identify clear triggers on the fundamental side," said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia)