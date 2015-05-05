(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 5 Investors shed Greek bonds and
stocks on Tuesday on reports that the International Monetary
Fund may cut a funding lifeline to Greece unless its European
partners accept more debt writedowns.
The warning, reported in the Financial Times to have been
made by the IMF's European head, Poul Thomsen, to euro zone
finance ministers at their meeting in Riga last month, came amid
negotiations between cash-strapped Greece and international
creditors on reforms needed to unlock new aid.
It is said to be based on data provided by Athens to the IMF
that shows it will return to a budget deficit this year. The EU
Commission sharply cut Greek growth and budget forecasts on
Tuesday, but expects Athens to record a surplus of 2.1 percent
in 2015.
Sources told Reuters that the IMF was not specifically
pushing for another round of debt relief, rather outlining the
options facing Athens and its creditors if its fiscal
mathematics did not add up.
"I do not believe he (Thomsen) was advocating debt relief,
but rather illustrating the options. In the past he has argued
that as long as the debt servicing burden was low, a haircut on
the principal was beside the point," said one source briefed on
the IMF's position in the meeting.
The only kind of debt relief that the euro zone has shown
willingness to consider so far is extending the maturities of
loans to Greece, further reducing the interest rate on the
original loans, and possibly extending the moratorium on
interest payments.
Greek 10-year yields rose 50 basis points to 11.17 percent,
having hit a two-month low of 9.84 percent on Monday, while
two-year yields were up 167 bps at 21.22 percent.
Other low-rated debt in Portugal, Italy and Spain also
suffered, as investors returned to safe haven German bonds.
Portuguese, Italian and Spanish
10-year yields rose 6 bps to 2.15 percent, 1.59
percent and 1.56 percent.
Greece's share index was down 2.8 percent, while
banking stocks fell nearly 6 percent.
"News that the IMF feels Greek debt is once again reaching
unsustainable levels might be the final warning the Greeks need
to acquiesce," said Connor Campbell, an analyst at Spreadex.
"The country has stared down this kind of alarming news
before, so as ever there is no guarantee of a solution being
reached."
European Central Bank governing council member Christian
Noyer also warned on Tuesday that Greek banks risk running out
of sufficient collateral to obtain emergency central bank
liquidity.
Having risen nearly 30 basis points over the last three
trading days to touch levels not seen since mid-January, German
10-year yields edged down 1 bps to 0.43 percent.
Strategists said the rise in yields was driven by easing
deflation fears, strong U.S. data boosting prospects for a U.S.
interest rate hike, and renewed hopes for a financing deal to
keep Greece afloat.
"In the last days there was quite an improvement in mood
about Greece, so this could mark a bit of a slowdown in things
and could be a reason for investors to take a more prudent
approach," said UniCredit strategist Luca Cazzulani.
(Additional reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Paul Taylor in
Brussels; Editing by Susan Fenton and Raissa Kasolowsky)