(Updates prices)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON May 6 Most euro zone government borrowing costs hit 2015 highs on Wednesday as a global sell-off in bond markets accelerated, sparked in part by easing deflation fears and investor weariness with ultra-low yields.

German 10-year bond yields hit a year's high of 0.595 percent, moving further away from a record low of 0.05 percent last month, when many investors expected them to turn negative due to the impact of the European Central Bank's trillion euro bond buying programme.

Spanish and Italian yields also hit highs of 1.91 and 1.93 percent respectively, up over 10 basis points on the day. French, Dutch, Belgian and Austrian equivalents were also at 2015 peaks.

Irish yields rose the most on the day, up 20 bps at 1.32 percent, but remained below levels hit in recent months as did Portuguese and Greek equivalents.

Market participants are still struggling to fully explain the moves. The sell-off gathered speed last week, coinciding with data showing consumer prices rose faster than expected and the first expansion in euro zone private lending in three years.

Traders say the move snowballed after the initial sell-off took yields to levels where investors had set automatic stop-loss triggers on bets that bonds would rally further.

Low liquidity in global bond markets after central banks around the world bought up large chunks of government debt also exacerbated the moves.

"From a macro perspective the sell-off was long overdue," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea in Helsinki. "You can always find reasons in such numbers but I wouldn't say this was the underlying cause ... Yields were at such low levels that real money investors simply were not interested anymore."

CLEANSING

The sell-off was mostly felt in longer-dated maturities. German 30-year yields rose 14 basis points to 1.17 percent, having traded as low as 0.40 percent three weeks ago.

But a better economic outlook does not really explain the fact that yields on lower-rated bonds are rising at a faster pace than those in Germany.

A sell-off in stock markets also contradicts the theory of a shift in economic fundamentals being behind the bond rout. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index is down about 5 percent from a 14-1/2 year high in April.

"The moves are inconsistent with a faster growth, slightly higher inflation scenario," said Robin Marshall, director of fixed income at Smith & Williamson.

"I just feel this is more of a technical cleansing of positioning ... It's not a big secular turning point."

Germany smoothly sold 3.95 billion euros of two-year bonds, although yields rose to minus 0.21 percent from minus 0.28 percent in a previous auction. Short-dated bonds came under less selling pressure as investors do not expect a reversal in the ECB's monetary policy easing cycle in the foreseeable future. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)