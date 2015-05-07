LONDON May 7 German 10-year Bund yields erased
an earlier 20 basis point rise on Thursday, with traders citing
some investors coming back to the market at the highest levels
of the year.
Bund yields, which set the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were last 1 basis point lower on the day
at 0.59 percent, having earlier risen to 0.799 percent - their
highest since November 2014.
At those high levels, Bund yields were on track for their
biggest weekly rise since 1999, according to Reuters data.
"We had a real capitulation in markets this morning and
there was no obvious catalyst," said Owen Callan, a senior
analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald. "We then had some bargain hunters
coming in later in the day but the moves have been driven by
more speculative hedge funds."
Other euro zone bond yields fell sharply as the rout
gripping global bond markets in the past week seemed to ease.
