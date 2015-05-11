LONDON May 11 German 10-year borrowing costs rose on Monday as a sell-off in euro zone government debt, triggered partly by improving inflation expectations and uneasiness with record low yields, resumed after a brief respite last week.

Bund yields were 7 basis points higher at 0.61 percent. Most other euro zone 10-year bond yields were up 7-8 bps on the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by John Geddie)