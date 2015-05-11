UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise as focus tilts back to macro outlook
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
LONDON May 11 German 10-year borrowing costs rose on Monday as a sell-off in euro zone government debt, triggered partly by improving inflation expectations and uneasiness with record low yields, resumed after a brief respite last week.
Bund yields were 7 basis points higher at 0.61 percent. Most other euro zone 10-year bond yields were up 7-8 bps on the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and John Geddie; Editing by John Geddie)
* Focus back on economic outlook and ECB after French election
DAKAR, May 9 Economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa should recover slightly to 2.6 percent this year after a more than two-decade low in 2016 as commodity exporters faced lower prices, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.