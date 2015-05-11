(Updates prices, adds quote)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 11 Greek bond yields edged up on
Monday as euro zone finance ministers met in Brussels to discuss
a cash-for-reforms deal for Athens, which faces the first of a
series of large debt repayments this week.
Greece's government remains hopeful that the Eurogroup
meeting will note progress on talks, although its biggest
creditor nation, Germany - facing a eurosceptic backlash from
within - is in no mood to compromise on pension and labour
market reforms.
A senior euro zone official told Reuters that Athens has
enough money left to easily pay a crucial 750 million euro debt
instalment to the IMF on Tuesday, the first of big bills due in
the coming months.
Unless Greece can reach an agreement to unlock the 7.2
billion euros of bailout funds, it may struggle to honour
another 1.5 billion euro payment to the IMF in June and 3
billion owed to the ECB in July, as well as welfare payments.
Greece wants euro zone finance ministers to acknowledge
there is progress in its talks with international lenders and is
not looking into any "plan B", the government's spokesman said
on Monday before the Eurogroup meeting.
Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis acknowledged a deal to
ease Greece's cash crunch was not likely at the meeting despite
progress in talks with lenders on some issues.
A failure to pay may not automatically see ratings agencies
put Greece in default, but it could prompt downgrades that would
limit ECB funding to Greek banks and stretch the patience of its
creditors.
"The crucial information that nobody seems to know is - how
much money do they have left?" RBC's head of European rates
strategy, Peter Schaffrik, said.
Hints of some progress towards a debt deal are crucial for
the ECB to give Greece a green light to sell more short-term
debt to keep its banks afloat. ECB chief Mario Draghi will speak
at the IMF in Washington on Thursday.
In what could be another blow for Athens, analysts are
expecting Fitch to downgrade its B credit rating on Friday.
Two-year Greek yields edged up 35 basis points (bps) to
20.86 percent on Monday, while 10-year yields were up a fraction
at 10.79 percent. Greek stocks were down 2
percent, underperforming other European bourses.
Other strategists say even if Greece defaults on either the
IMF or the ECB, it will not necessarily spell the end of its
membership of the currency union.
"I'm not convinced it will be enough for the ECB to pull the
rug from under Greece. If Greece is to go, it will need to be a
political decision," said ING strategist Padhraic Garvey.
Investor nervousness around the Greek situation also weighed
on other euro zone bonds, extending a broad sell-off first
triggered two weeks ago by improving inflation expectations and
uneasiness with record low yields.
Italian and Spanish 10-year
yields rose 5 bps to 1.73 percent, while benchmark German yields
were up 4 bps at 0.58 percent.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)