* Bond yields rise across the euro zone as rout continues
* Hard to pin down trigger for sell-off
* One-sided positioning and poor liquidity exacerbating
moves
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, May 12 Euro zone government borrowing
costs rose on Tuesday as a global sell-off in bond markets, the
trigger for which is hard to pin down, showed no sign of
abating.
Analysts have said in the past two weeks that the sell-off
was partly sparked by an uptick in inflation expectations amid a
rise in oil prices and unease about record low yields.
But with risk appetite compromised by the financial crisis
in Greece, the full picture is more complex.
In historical terms, inflation is still very low, so the
most common theory is that, before data on April 29 showing
higher than expected German inflation, the market was almost
unanimous in its positioning for Bund yields to fall to zero,
driven by the European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro
bond-buying programme.
A few sell orders then snowballed into a concerted sell-off
as investors were unwilling to bear large losses on what was
previously considered a safe-haven asset.
When yields are close to zero, the pain of a market
turnaround is higher then it would have been if the change in
trend occurred at higher levels. The current low coupons cannot
compensate for the fall in prices.
"It's clear that the market hasn't stabilised. Before the
sell-off started the common perception was one of low
volatility," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at
Nordea. "Now investors are more cautious, asking for a premium
for the volatility we've seen recently."
Ten-year Bund yields were 8 basis points
higher at 0.67 percent on Tuesday, having dipped as low 0.05
percent in mid-April.
The sell-off went global, as every other market had to
adjust for the higher yields on benchmark Bunds, which had
become the fixed income asset of choice.
U.S. 10-year T-note yields traded at their
highest levels since December at over 2.30 percent, while
Japanese 10-year yields were a touch below their 2015 highs,
trading above 0.45 percent.
Low market liquidity caused by the central banks hoovering
up bonds through QE and regulations limiting market makers'
ability to warehouse bonds is said to have exacerbated moves.
"It's not really obvious what caused the sell-off," Deutsche
Bank said in a note. "Everyone seems to have different
theories...What most traders have said though is that liquidity
is awful."
GREEK REFERENDUM?
Adding another layer of uncertainty to the crisis in Greece,
EU paymaster Germany suggested on Monday that Athens might
need to call a referendum to approve painful reforms on which
its creditors are insisting.
Euro zone finance ministers welcomed some progress on a
financial aid deal but said more work was needed.
A relatively steady difference between the yields on the
euro zone's lower-rated bonds and those of Bunds suggested the
market was disregarding Greece for the moment. Spanish
and Italian 10-year yields were up 9
bps each at 1.84 percent and 1.85 percent, respectively.
Some analysts say the rise in yields was something that
simply had to happen sooner or later.
"I don't have an answer for what was the exact trigger for
this correction, but it was going to happen at some point," said
Luca Cazzulani, rate strategist at UniCredit.
"The only way people have been trading bonds since January
was that the ECB would squeeze the market and this would push
yields to possibly negative levels. No theory with respect to
deflation or growth. Nothing."
