(Adds missing word in first paragraph)

* Yields have fallen at 15 previous Bund auctions

* Strategists say strong demand needed to steady markets

* Italy also set to sell up to 7 bn euros of debt

* France sees fastest growth in two years

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 13 Germany will test appetite for its bonds with a sale of 10-year debt on Wednesday, hoping that higher yields will tempt nervous investors back to euro zone debt and help to steady shaky markets.

Yields edged lower in secondary markets ahead of the sale but remain more than 0.5 percent higher than when the country last tapped this bond at auction in mid April.

Germany's borrowing costs have fallen at auction for the 15 previous sales of 10-year debt, Commerzbank data showed.

Italy will also sell up to 7 billion euros of new debt on Wednesday, adding to a month that is expected to see the biggest net supply of 2015. Analysts say a firm set of auctions is crucial to putting euro zone government bond (EGB) markets back on an even keel.

"Today is the big test for EGBs," said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.

"If they find end-investor demand then they would go to establish market support at the current...levels, while if they only serve to allow shorts to cover then we would expect to see more selling in futures."

German 10-year yields were 2 basis points lower on Wednesday to 0.66 percent. The country last sold 10-year bonds back on April 15 at an average yield of 0.13 percent, just days before yields hit a record low of 0.05 percent.

Multiple factors have been cited for the intervening sell-off, including the busy supply schedule, but almost all strategists point to a rise in inflation expectations and a rebounding oil price.

Europe's five-year, five-year forward rate -- the ECB's favoured market measure of inflation -- closed at 1.83 percent on Tuesday, the highest level since November 2014 and near the ECB's target inflation rate of just below 2 percent.

Unexpected growth in German consumer prices last month hints that the euro zone may have seen an end to deflation. In further signs of economic promise, France grew at its fastest rate in two years in Q1, data on Wednesday showed.

It was not such a rosy picture in Germany, which undershot expectations in a Reuters poll, while data for the euro area is due at 0900 GMT. There is also final inflation figures for April due for a number of euro zone countries.

Italy is first up at the auctions to tap 3-, 7, 15- and 30-year bonds with results due at 0900 GMT. Results of Germany's sale of 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds is expected at 0930GMT.

"We watch for today's supply wave to unfold, before dipping a toe into tactical longs," said Commerzbank. (Editing by Toby Chopra)