LONDON May 14 Benchmark German 10-year Bund
yields held near 2015 highs on Thursday as a global retreat from
fixed income assets hammered on, ignoring macroeconomic data
that would normally be supportive for bond markets.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries rose even as poor U.S. retail
sales figures on Wednesday disappointed those expecting an
economic rebound from a weather-weakened first quarter. A weaker
outlook usually pushes investors towards the perceived safety of
bonds.
The spring-back in yields from near-zero levels began on
April 29, coinciding with very low, but better-than-expected
German inflation figures. Selling snowballed as a small rise in
yields on bonds that barely pay a coupon translated into deep
falls in prices and major losses for investors that were almost
unanimously positioned for a further drop in yields.
The European Central Bank hoovering up bonds from the market
under its trillion-euro quantitative easing programme is
exacerbating the usual liquidity drought associated with spikes
in volatility, magnifying the market moves.
The sell-off has taken on a life of its own, with market
technicalities such as positioning and liquidity trumping
economic news.
Bund yields were a touch higher at 0.72
percent, close to their 2015 high of 0.799 percent hit last
week. They traded as low as 0.05 percent in mid-April.
Moves are erratic. On Wednesday, Bund yields fell below 0.60
percent before bouncing as high as 0.78 percent, with no
particular trigger to point to.
"You've got wild swings at the moment," Rabobank rate
strategist, Lyn Graham-Taylor, said.
"There had to be a point where the market sells off because
of higher inflation expectations, but it's been more aggressive
because the lack of liquidity."
Other euro zone bond yields were flat to a tad higher, with
several European markets closed for a public holiday.
Ireland will auction 750 million euros of seven-year debt on
Thursday as it seeks to pre-fund the state in full for 2016, the
country's debt agency said on Monday.
Ireland has already completed 9.5 billion euros out of its
guided range of 12 billion to 15 billion of debt to be issued
this year, including February's sale of its first 30-year bond
at record low interest rates.
FLIP A COIN
The latest rise in yields questions the safe-haven
properties of top-rated German debt. Many investors use German
Bunds to counter volatility in equity markets with the two
assets traditionally going in opposite directions.
But with central banks pouring trillions of dollars into
government debt, that bond-stocks relationship has become
distorted. The sell-off in bonds is now affecting stock markets
as well.
The pain is greater in long-dated bonds. Thirty-year Bund
yields have risen by one percentage point in the
past three weeks to below 1.4 percent.
But the price swing has been dramatic. The bond has lost a
fifth of its face value over that period.
"As yields rise, there is less need for investors to reach
for yield into the long end," Societe Generale strategists said
in a note.
"Heads 30-year yields go up, tails 30-year prices fall."
