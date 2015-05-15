(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 15 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday, tracking an overnight move in U.S. Treasury yields,
although strategists said investors may still be reluctant to
return to markets shaken by weeks of violent price swings.
German 10-year yields opened 5 basis points lower at 0.67
percent, still far from record lows of 0.05 percent hit last
month. U.S. Treasury yields fell to 2.20 percent, down sharply
from Thursday's high of 2.29 percent.
But erratic swings in market prices, which have seen even
the most liquid German bonds move in a 20 basis point range in
recent trading sessions, have kept investors sidelined.
Citi's head of rates strategy Alessandro Tentori said
Friday's moves alone would may not tempt investors back because
many use 'Value-at-Risk' models that have strict limits in
volatile conditions.
"I really want to see a protracted period of low volatility
first, because most investors look at risk-adjusted returns,"
said Tentori.
"When volatility drops and yields stay at 0.65-0.75 basis
points then all of a sudden this seems like a lot of yield. But
with volatility like it is right now, risk-adjusted yields are
still very low."
Traders were also cautious that the rally could be sustained
with volumes low after several European countries were closed
for a public holiday on Thursday.
There is also little on the schedule in terms of European
data to drive market direction on Friday, with the focus on U.S.
economic data due in the afternoon.
The sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with a slide
in the U.S. dollar and a bounce on Wall Street, was attributed
partly to weak U.S. producer data on Thursday that further
dampens the prospect of a near-term interest rate rise.
Some strategists said this had been a cue for investors to
dip their toes back into financial markets.
"This looks like a day of previously shell-shocked investors
moving out of cash, back into taking risk," said Mizuho's Peter
Chatwell.
Low-rated euro zone bond yields also fell on Friday. Italian
and Spanish 10-year yields were down
4 basis points at 1.83 and 1.81 percent, respectively, while
Portuguese equivalents were down 2 bps at 10.55
percent.
Greece's increasingly fragile financials have done little to
rattle investors this week, as talks with its creditors drag on.
But with top officials from EU paymaster Germany ripping
into the European Central Bank over loans to Greek banks and
calling for it to hold a referendum on bailout terms, Athens'
position within the currency bloc is in the balance.
This uncertainty may make it difficult for markets to find a
firmer footing in the coming weeks, say traders. Greek 10-year
yields were broadly unchanged on Friday at 10.52 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Anirban Nag and Ralph
Boulton)