(Updates prices)
By John Geddie
LONDON May 15 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday, tracking an overnight move in U.S. Treasury yields, but
strategists remained cautious about the market's prospects
following weeks of violent price swings.
German 10-year yields dropped 7 basis points to 0.64
percent, but remained far above a record low of 0.05 percent hit
last month. U.S. Treasury yields fell to 2.17 percent, down
sharply from Thursday's high of 2.29 percent.
Erratic swings in market prices, which have seen even the
most liquid German bonds move in a 20 basis point range in
recent trading sessions, have kept investors sidelined.
Citi's head of rates strategy Alessandro Tentori said
Friday's moves alone may not tempt investors back because many
use 'value-at-Risk' models that have strict limits in volatile
conditions.
"I really want to see a protracted period of low volatility
first, because most investors look at risk-adjusted returns,"
said Tentori.
"When volatility drops and yields stay at 0.65-0.75 percent
then all of a sudden this seems like a lot of yield. But with
volatility like it is right now, risk-adjusted yields are still
very low."
Traders were also cautious that the rally could be sustained
with volumes remaining low after several European countries were
closed for a public holiday on Thursday.
The sharp fall in U.S. Treasury yields, coupled with a slide
in the U.S. dollar and a bounce on Wall Street, was attributed
partly to weak U.S. producer data on Thursday that further
dampens the prospect of a near-term interest rate rise.
Some strategists said this had been a cue for investors to
dip their toes back into financial markets.
"This looks like a day of previously shell-shocked investors
moving out of cash, back into taking risk," said Mizuho's Peter
Chatwell.
Low-rated euro zone bond yields also fell on Friday.
Portuguese, Italian, Spanish 10-year
yields were down 7-10 basis points at 2.32
percent, 1.80 and 1.76 percent, respectively.
Greece's increasingly fragile financial situation has done
little to rattle investors this week, as talks with its
creditors drag on.
But with top officials from EU paymaster Germany ripping
into the European Central Bank over loans to Greek banks and
calling for it to hold a referendum on bailout terms, Athens'
position within the currency bloc is in the balance.
This uncertainty may make it difficult for markets to find a
firmer footing in the coming weeks, say traders. Greek 10-year
yields bucked the broader trend on Friday, rising 21 bps to
10.78 percent.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)