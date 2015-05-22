* U.S. inflation data seen soft, complicating Fed view

* Fed's Yellen, ECB's Draghi in focus

* Greek yields buck falling trend as aid talks drag on (Adds German IFO data, fresh analyst comments)

By Jemima Kelly and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, May 22 Euro zone bond yields fell on Friday as the market focused again on central banks' continued use of heavy stimulus, which is helping to bring stability after weeks of violent price swings.

The first fall in German business morale in seven months, albeit a shallower dip that forecast, and expectations of soft U.S. inflation numbers later in the day supported demand for government bonds.

Greece was the exception in the European bond market, with its yields rising after the latest talks with creditors failed to deliver any solution to its debt crisis..

But German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were on track for their first week of falls in five, steadying after a dramatic sell-off that has driven up Bund yields up some 55 basis points from a record low of 0.05 percent in mid-April.

European Central Bank policymakers helped halt that sell-off earlier in the week, with Executive Board member Benoit Coeure saying the bank would accelerate its bond-buying in the next six weeks, anticipating a decline in liquidity over the summer.

German 10-year yields were 3 basis points lower on the day at 0.60 percent, with French and other top-rated European bond yields down a similar amount.

"We see some weaker data that may give a little bit of support to the ongoing QE and (the view) that there's still room left for more expansionary policy," DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

U.S. figures are expected to show inflation stuck in negative territory and, combined with a batch of other weaker-than-expected economic reports this week, prompting further questions on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

A speech by Fed Chair Janet Yellen will offer a further steer on the U.S. policy outlook after Fed minutes appeared to push the timing of the first rate hike out to late 2015.

ECB Chairman Mario Draghi said earlier in Portugal that the euro zone's economic prospects are better than at any point over the past seven years but growth is set to remain below pre-crisis levels.

Investors are still nervous after weeks of volatility that have prompted many investment banks to increase their forecasts for German Bund yields in 2015, with some citing rising euro zone market inflation expectations since the ECB embarked on its QE programme.

"There has been a bit of a focus on the Coeure comments, we think that as long as inflation expectations don't fall, any rally will be short-lived," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)