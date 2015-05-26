(Recasts with higher Spanish yields, adds detail)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON May 26 Spanish yields rose to their highest in nearly a week on Tuesday after the country's ruling party suffered its worst defeat in over 20 years in local elections, reflecting voter discontent at four years of austerity.

The battering in Sunday regional elections cast doubt on Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's bet that an economic recovery will secure him a second term later this year and raised concerns in Portugal and Italy about the outcome.

Spanish 10-year yields were 11 basis points higher at 1.89 percent in the bond market's first reaction to the weekend developments after holidays in much of Europe and the United States on Monday.

Portuguese and, more modestly, Italian equivalents were pulled up in their wake, rising 12 bps and 2 bps to 2.54 percent and 1.94 percent respectively with concerns about Greece's debt problems also weighing on sentiment.

"This has to do with the election result we've seen over the weekend in Spain and comments from Greece with one minister questioning whether they would make the June 5 IMF payment. That kind of news creates some kind of risk-off," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down 4 bps at 0.56 percent, as nervous investors sought assets perceived as safe. (editing by John Stonestreet)