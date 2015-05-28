* Italy to auction 7 billion euros of bonds
* Initial optimism over Greek deal give way to doubts
* IMF's Lagarde says no substantial results in Greek talks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, May 28 Italian bond yields edged up on
Thursday as investors made way in their portfolios for up to 7
billion euros of new debt from Rome in a cautious market after
conflicting reports on the progress of Greek debt talks.
Italy will sell five-, 10- and 17-year bonds and while the
sales are expected to be taken down smoothly, some strategists
said a lack of clarity over Greece may see jittery post-auction
trading.
Lower-rated euro zone bonds had rallied Wednesday after
Greek officials spoke optimistically of reaching a
cash-for-reforms deal, with economy minister George Stathakis
saying Greece and its international creditors have converged on
key points.
International Monetary Fund President Christine Lagarde said
in a television interview on Thursday that there were no
substantial results in talks with Greece so far.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Scheuble also said there
was not much progress in the debt talks and that he was
surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government
officials.
Uncertainty over whether Greece can get the support it needs
to make payments to the IMF on June 5 is likely to keep
investors wary of increasing exposure to riskier assets for now.
Italian 10-year yields rose 2 basis points to
1.87 percent while Spanish equivalents were 1 bps
higher at 1.82 percent.
"I don't think you'll have a bad auction but the market will
have to digest this supply against the backdrop of uncertainty
(over Greece) and this may lead to some volatility like we've
seen in recent weeks," said Commerzbank strategist Benjamin
Schroeder.
"Scepticism certainly remains warranted given Greece's track
record in recent months of being overly optimistic."
German yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs,
were 3 bps down at 0.53 percent, reversing
Wednesday's rise as investor appetite for riskier debt cooled.
Greek bond yields were indicated flat before the start of
trading at 0730 GMT.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)