* Italy sells 6.9 billion euros of bonds
* Initial optimism over Greek deal give way to doubts
* IMF's Lagarde says no substantial results in Greek talks
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, May 28 Italian bond yields held steady
on Thursday after a debt sale in Rome saw strong demand though
borrowing costs hit a five-month high in a cautious market after
conflicting reports on the progress of Greek debt talks.
Italy sold 6.9 billion euros of five-, 10- and 17-year
bonds, towards the upper end of a 5-7 billion euro targeted
range, with the yield on the 10-year paper rising to its highest
at auction since December 2014.
Strategists said the demand showed that investors were
cautiously coming back to the market after weeks of violent
price swings.
"It's one more stone in the wall of stability that we are
building up now ahead of the summer," said Societe Generale
strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.
Italian 10-year yields edged up slightly after the sale to
1.87 percent as markets digested the new supply, but the move
was modest compared to their peripheral peers Spain and
Portugal. Other euro zone yields were flat or 1-2 bps lower.
Greek bonds were the best performers, with yields down 16
bps at 11.11 percent, after Greek officials spoke
optimistically of reaching a cash-for-reforms deal. Economy
Minister George Stathakis said Greece and its international
creditors had converged on key points.
That was immediately met by denials from European Union and
International Monetary Fund officials.
IMF President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday there were
no substantial results in talks with Greece so far. German
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said the same, adding he was
surprised by the upbeat tone from some Greek government
officials.
European Central Bank officials also played down prospects
of any immediate loosening of funding for the country, raising
uncertainty over whether Greece can get the support it needs to
make payments to the IMF on June 5.
"Scepticism certainly remains warranted given Greece's track
record in recent months of being overly optimistic," Commerzbank
strategist Benjamin Schroeder said.
Spanish and Portuguese bonds were the worst performers, with
yields rising 5 bps to 1.85 percent and 2.55
percent respectively.
Regional elections over the weekend confirmed the political
landscape has fragmented in austerity-weary Spain, and a similar
feeling is brewing among the electorate in its Iberian neighbour
Portugal. Both countries will go to the ballot box later this
year with neither looking likely to return an overall winner.
In a note to clients on Thursday, RBS recommended favouring
Italian bonds over Spanish bonds, expecting the 3 bps gap
between them soon to be wiped out.
