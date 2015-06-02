LONDON, June 2 German Bund futures dropped in early trade on Tuesday on prospects of a breakthrough between Greece and its creditors.

The leaders of Germany, France, the International Monetary Fund, the European Central Bank and the European Commission agreed late on Monday to stay in close contact in the coming days to work on Greek debt negotiations, as Athens and its lenders struggled to reach a deal that would prevent the country from defaulting.

"The fact that five such political and financial heavyweights met about Greece means they are trying to force a break in the political deadlock and that's a positive development that's likely to lift risk sentiment. But we will have to wait to see the Greek reaction," said KBC strategist Mathias van der Jeugt.

Bund futures fell 46 ticks to 154.80, extending late Monday's falls after forecast-beating U.S. ISM manufacturing data pointed to a slightly stronger recovery in the world's biggest economy.

German 10-year yields were 4 basis points higher at 0.56 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise,; editing by Nigel Stephenson)