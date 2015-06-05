LONDON, June 5 Italian bond futures fell on
Friday after Greece missed a debt payment due to the IMF and
chose instead to bundle four payments into a single 1.6 billion
euro lump sum due on June 30.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his
leftist supporters, demanded changes to tough terms to a
cash-for-aid deal from international creditors to stave off
default. He will put creditors' proposals to parliament from
1500 GMT.
Italian bond futures fell 73 ticks to 131.53, extending this
week's falls after European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi's dismissal of market volatility and surprisingly strong
euro zone inflation data spurred a global bond market rout.
German bond futures opened lower but quickly turned
higher in the latest episode of volatility, which on Thursday
saw Bund yields rise to eight-month highs just shy of 1 percent
and then close lower.
(Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, editing by Nigel
Stephenson)