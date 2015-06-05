(Updates prices, adds U.S. payrolls)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, June 5 Yields on Greek and other
low-rated euro zone bonds rose on Friday after Athens rejected
its creditors' proposals for a reforms-for-cash deal that the
country needs to avoid defaulting on its debts.
Greece delayed repayment of an International Monetary Fund
loan on Friday and a deputy minister said the country might call
snap elections to break the impasse with the lenders.
All this kept investors nervous after a vicious bond market
sell-off this week spurred by the European Central Bank playing
down market volatility and strong euro zone inflation data.
On a more positive note, the Bundesbank raised its forecasts
for German economic growth on Friday, bolstering investors' view
that the broader euro zone economy may have turned a corner,
which would justify higher bond yields.
Greek two-year yields soared nearly 3 percentage points to
over 25 percent, their highest since the bonds were
issued last July, while 10-year yields jumped 82 bps to 11.61
percent.
"The rejection ... of the creditors' proposals means that we
are in a more difficult state than people had hoped at this
stage," said Commerzbank strategist Christoph Rieger.
"Clearly they (Greeks) have bought some more time by
bundling the IMF payments and now the end of June is a make or
break date, but overall the news flow out of Greece is
negative."
Greece opted to miss a debt payment due to the IMF, choosing
as widely expected to bundle its four payments due this month
into a single 1.6 billion euro lump sum due on June 30.
Economy Minister George Stathakis said the country has the
money to pay the 300 million euros due on Friday but that it
chose not to. He said Greece cannot accept new proposals put
forward by its euro zone, IMF and ECB lenders.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, facing fury among his
leftist supporters, demanded changes to the tough terms set out
for a deal to stave off default. He will put the proposals to
parliament from 1500 GMT.
Many analysts expect a last minute agreement that would
avert a Greek exit from the euro but say the coming weeks could
see further ructions in Greek politics, keeping markets on edge.
"Fasten your seat belts for what could be a rough ride in
Greece," said Berenberg Bank chief economist Holger Schmieding.
Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 6-8 bps
higher at 2.94 percent, 2.21 percent
and 2.19 percent, respectively, near multi-month
peaks reached on Thursday.
German 10-year yields, which set the benchmark
for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 bps higher at 0.86 percent
after the Bundesbank raised its growth and inflation forecasts
and Spain reported strong industrial production figures. They
were still off an eight-month high of 0.998 percent hit on
Thursday.
Robust data in the United States, where non-farm payrolls
increased by a better-than-expected 280,000 last month and wage
growth accelerated to 2.3 percent, did not have a lasting impact
on European bond markets.
(Additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Catherine
Evans)