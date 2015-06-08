(Updates prices, adds fresh comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 8 German Bund yields edged up on
Monday after better-than-expected industrial output figures from
the euro zone powerhouse improved the growth outlook, keeping
the battered government bond market under pressure.
German industrial output rose by 0.9 percent in April,
overshooting analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise
of 0.5 percent. Exports also grew faster than expected.
Improving growth prospects and easing fears of deflation in
the single currency bloc have been among the drivers behind a
sharp rise in Bund yields from near zero in mid-April to just
below 1 percent last week.
"The European economy seems to have entered a virtuous
cycle," said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at J.P.
Morgan Asset Management.
There are signs that the sell-off might be losing momentum,
however. On Friday, better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls
data pushed yields slightly higher initially, but that move was
short-lived and, by the end of the day, 10-year Bund yields had
fallen 10 basis points below their highs.
On Monday, Bund yields rose as high as 0.90
percent after the data, before pulling back to 0.87 percent, 3
basis points higher on the day.
"Stronger German industrial data is the reason why you see
yields slightly higher this moment," said Mathias van der Jeugt,
rate strategist at KBC.
But the post-payrolls reaction in Bunds was "a signal that
the quite sharp volatile moves that we've seen in the past weeks
might be over at least for now," he said.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields were little changed at 2.23 percent and 2.24 percent,
respectively.
Irish yields rose 5 bps to 1.69 percent, with
traders citing rumours of a syndicated debt sale later this
week. Commerzbank analysts say a 0.75 billion euro 15-year bond
sale looked "most appealing."
Standard & Poor's raised Ireland's rating for the third time
in 12 months on Friday. The country is now rated A+ as it is
reaping the rewards of cutting its debt pile and budget deficit
and being the European Union's fastest-growing economy.
Top-rated government bonds did not benefit from the Greek
crisis in a sign that an asset loses its safe-haven appeal when
interest rates approach zero. Athens and its creditors still
looked far apart in talks to reach a cash-for-reform deal to
stave off a Greek default.
The European Union's exasperation with Greece burst into the
open on Sunday when its chief executive rebuked leftist Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras and said time was running out to
conclude a deal to avert default.
"(A deal) will probably be neutral for other European
government bonds, on the basis that the safe haven status of the
likes of Bunds seems to have disappeared recently," said Gary
Jenkins, chief credit strategist at LNG Capital.
