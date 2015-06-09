LONDON, June 9 German 10-year Bund yields rose on Tuesday as a seven-week sell-off in bond markets, driven partly by improving growth and inflation expectations, resumed after a brief pause.

Bund yields rose 7 basis points on the day to 0.96 percent, having traded as low as 0.87 percent earlier in the session.

"There seems to be a more and more stronger view that economies are picking up," said Daniel Lenz, a strategist at DZ Bank. "Everyone seems to expect a test of the 1 percent and there seems to be little chance that this would not happen in the coming hours or days." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)