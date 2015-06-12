(Updates throughout)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 12 Bund yields fell on Friday as
investors rediscovered the safe-haven appeal of German debt
after the International Monetary Fund walked out of negotiations
with Greece over a vital cash-for-reform deal.
The IMF cited major differences with Athens, while the
European Union told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop
gambling with his country's future and take the crucial
decisions needed to avert a devastating default.
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 4 basis points on the day to
0.86 percent, while yields on the bloc's lower-rated debt rose.
"It's a reaction to the IMF withdrawal ... a classic
risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"No-one really knows what's going on there. The poker game
continues."
Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting
of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, shortly before it is
due to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF.
Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in
the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation
expectations. During that period, investors would have lost more
than 10 percent on their Bund holdings, which has prompted some
to question Bunds' traditional status as a safe-haven asset.
But strong debt sales in Italy, Spain and Ireland on
Thursday showed investors are eager to take advantage of higher
yields on European debt.
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were
now closer to the "fair value" of just above 1 percent he
calculated based on economic fundamentals. He added, however,
that in extraordinary conditions, such as when the European
Central Bank is running a trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus
programme, yields should trade below that value.
"But it's premature to expect a bullish tone. We are more
constructive when it comes to July, but very near-term we have
the Greek story, the Fed meeting next week so probably
volatility will remain elevated," Jacq said.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields rose 6 basis points each to 2.18 percent and 2.19
percent, respectively. Peripheral bonds have witnessed
occasional sell-offs on Greek headlines in the past months, but
overall the contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been
marginal.
"The market remains relatively complacent about the effect
of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and
have positioned accordingly," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of
European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.
Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in
Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there.
