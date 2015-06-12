(Updates prices)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 12 Bund yields dipped on Friday as
investors rediscovered the safe-haven appeal of German debt
after the International Monetary Fund walked out of negotiations
with Greece. Trading remained volatile, however.
The IMF cited major differences with Athens, while the
European Union told Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to stop
gambling with his country's future and take the decisions needed
to avert a default.
Stalled debt talks between Athens and its creditors will
restart, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said
on Friday, but he put the ball in the Greek government's court
to come up with an acceptable deal.
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis points on the day to
0.89 percent. Yields on the bloc's lower-rated debt rose.
"It's a reaction to the IMF withdrawal ... a classic
risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk, a strategist at DZ Bank.
"No-one really knows what's going on there. The poker game
continues."
Bund yields bounced off the day's lows of 0.86 percent after
a German government spokesperson said it was not the case that
the IMF has broken off talks with Greece.
Greece hopes to clinch a deal with its lenders at a meeting
of euro zone finance ministers on June 18, shortly before it is
due to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF.
Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in
the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation
expectations. Investors with Bunds lost more than 10 percent on
their holdings in that period, prompting some to question Bunds'
status as a safe-haven asset.
But strong debt sales in Italy, Spain and Ireland on
Thursday showed investors are eager to take advantage of higher
yields on European debt.
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were
now closer to the "fair value" of just above 1 percent he
calculated based on economic fundamentals. But he added that
extraordinary conditions, such as the European Central Bank's
trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, meant yields
should trade below that value.
"But it's premature to expect a bullish tone. We are more
constructive when it comes to July, but very near-term we have
the Greek story, the Fed meeting next week, so probably
volatility will remain elevated," Jacq said.
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields rose 5-7 basis points to 2.20 percent and 2.19 percent,
respectively. Peripheral bonds have witnessed occasional
sell-offs on Greek headlines in the past months, but overall the
contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been marginal.
"The market remains relatively complacent about the effect
of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and
have positioned accordingly," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of
European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.
Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in
Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there.
Greek 10-year yields rose 26 bps to 11.62
percent.
