(Recasts with move in peripheral euro zone bonds, new comments)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 12 Yields on lower-rated euro zone
bonds rose on Friday as the brinkmanship between Greece and its
international creditors took yet another turn, dashing market
hopes that a cash-for-reform deal was at hand.
Investors re-discovered the safe-haven appeal of German
Bunds after the International Monetary Fund walked out of talks
with Greece and EU officials formally discussed for the first
time a potential Greek default.
Greece said it would not cross its "red lines", saying the
decision by the IMF team to leave the talks on Thursday was
designed to put pressure on the leftist-led government.
Athens is looking to intensify political pressure to clinch
a deal with its lenders at a meeting of euro zone finance
ministers on June 18, shortly before it is due to repay 1.6
billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the IMF. EU officials say such a
positive outcome next week was unlikely.
Portuguese, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 10-15
basis points to 3.07 percent, 2.27 percent
and 2.24 percent, respectively. Greek 10-year
yields rose 47 bps to 11.82 percent.
"It seems at the moment it will be a struggle to see
anything concrete coming out (of the June 18 meeting) but
everyone is nervous about making a call," said Rabobank
strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"People don't want to be long peripherals with another
potential load of headlines on Greece."
A Greek government official said on Friday afternoon that
Athens was ready to submit counter-proposals to bridge
differences with its creditors and will restart talks in
Brussels on Saturday.
Peripheral euro zone bonds have witnessed occasional
sell-offs on Greek headlines in recent months but overall the
contagion effect from the crisis in Athens has been marginal.
"The market remains relatively complacent about the effect
of a potential Greek default, but we are more concerned, and
have positioned accordingly," said Tanguy Le Saout, head of
European fixed income at Pioneer Investments.
Le Saout prefers sticking to less risky short-term bonds in
Italy and Spain, staying away from longer-term paper there.
CLASSIC RISK-OFF
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 5 basis points on the day to
0.85 percent. Trading remained volatile, however.
"It's ... a classic risk-off pattern," said Christian Lenk,
a strategist at DZ Bank. "No-one really knows what's going on
there (with Greek talks). The poker game continues."
Bund yields have risen from near zero to above 1 percent in
the past two months, partly on improving growth and inflation
expectations. Investors with Bunds lost more than 10 percent on
their holdings in that period, prompting some to question Bunds'
status as a safe-haven asset.
BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said yields were
now closer to the "fair value" of just above 1 percent he
calculated based on economic fundamentals. But he added that
extraordinary conditions, such as the European Central Bank's
trillion-euro bond-buying stimulus programme, meant yields
should trade below that value.
