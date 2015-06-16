LONDON, June 16 Italian BTP futures fell by more
than a point on Tuesday, as the latest breakdown of talks
between Greece and its creditors on a cash-for-reform deal took
Athens closer to default.
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a German
newspaper interview that he is not planning to present new
reform proposals at a Eurogroup meeting later this week.
But the Greek negotiation team was "available at
any time" to find a solution with its partners, Varoufakis said.
Germany's EU commissioner said on Monday the time had come
to prepare for a "state of emergency".
Italian BTP futures were down 112 ticks at 121.90.
They had opened 50 ticks lower.
"The situation in the debt dispute with Greece is
escalating," analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen
said in a note. "Even failed talks and a sovereign bankruptcy
can no longer be ruled out."
German Bund futures rose 14 ticks to 151.41, with
10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone
borrowing costs, down 1 basis point at 0.82 percent.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Larry King)