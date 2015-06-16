(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 16 Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields leapt on Tuesday in one of the most aggressive episodes of contagion since the height of Europe's debt crisis after the latest breakdown in talks between Greece and its creditors.

Except for a jump in May during a global bond sell-off driven by improving inflation expectations, yields on bonds issued by the euro zone's most vulnerable states were on track for their biggest three-day move since mid-2013.

Similarly sharp moves were seen in 2012 as the crisis peaked, although peripheral yields remain far below the highs of above 7 percent hit in that period.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a German newspaper interview that he was not planning to present new reform proposals at a Eurogroup meeting later this week. But the Greek negotiation team was "available at any time" to find a solution with its partners, Varoufakis said.

Germany's EU commissioner said on Monday the time had come to prepare for a "state of emergency".

The latest breakdown in talks takes Athens closer to default, which may lead to Greece crashing out of the euro zone.

Italian 10-year bond yields rose 12 basis points to 2.45 percent, hitting their highest levels since October last year. Spanish yields rose 14 bps to 2.52 percent, their highest since August, while Portuguese yields rose 13 bps to 3.38 percent, their highest since October.

"There seems to be some panic. It has been said this week would be the week of truth," said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz, although he thought that assessment was an "exaggeration".

Even if there is no agreement at Thursday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a deal could still come later, he said.

Spanish 10-year yields are on course for their eighth weekly rise in a row, the longest such run since at least 1994.

"The situation in the debt dispute with Greece is escalating," analysts at Helaba Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen said in a note. "Even failed talks and a sovereign bankruptcy can no longer be ruled out."

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, down 1 basis point at 0.82 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)