LONDON, June 18 Benchmark German Bund yields
fell 4 basis points at the open on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate
forecasts on Wednesday.
U.S. policymakers' individual projections for the
appropriate federal funds rate at the end of the year remained
clustered around 0.625 percent. But seven policymakers are now
in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In
addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower rates at the end
of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.
The Fed said, however, that 2015 growth was still likely to
be strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in
the year.
"The hawkish upgrade to the message in the statement was
countered by a quite dovish tone in the summary of economic
projections," Societe Generale strategists said in a note. "The
balance was dovish."
German Bund futures were last 59 ticks higher at
152.02, having opened at 152.06. Ten-year German Bund yields
fell 4 basis points to 0.77 percent.
In the U.S. market, 10-year U.S. T-note yields
were down 3.4 basis points at 2.2736 percent.
Italian BTP futures were 9 ticks higher at 129.77,
with the euro zone's lower-rated debt markets more fragile due
to the deadlock in negotiations between cash-strapped Greece and
its creditors.
Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on
Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and
left without support if it failed to strike a swift
aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.
The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European
Union itself could also be at risk without a deal. Hopes of a
breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European finance
ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement,
looked increasingly remote.
"A breakthrough should not be expected for today, so it will
be up to the heads of state to decide next week, if not
earlier," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at
Nordea.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)