(Updates prices, adds new comments)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 18 German Bund yields fell on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and
federal funds rate forecasts, while the deadlock in talks for a
vital Greek debt deal increased demand for safe haven assets.
The euro zone markets most vulnerable to contagion from
Greece - Italy, Spain and Portugal - underperformed and their
borrowing costs edged up. Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at
a meeting of European finance ministers, once seen as the last
opportunity for an agreement to help Greece avoid default and
stay in the euro, looked increasingly remote.
U.S. policymakers' individual projections for the
appropriate federal funds rate at the end of the year remained
clustered around 0.625 percent. But seven policymakers are now
in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In
addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower rates at the end
of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.
However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be
strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the
year.
"The Fed in the eyes of many people was more dovish than
expected. The baseline is still a rate hike in September, but
then they will move at a slower pace than the market possibly
feared," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.
Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 4 basis points to
0.77 percent. In the U.S. market, 10-year U.S. T-note yields
were down 3.4 basis points at 2.2736 percent.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year yields were a tad higher, the first two at
2.31 percent and the latter at 3.17 percent.
Greek 10-year yields rose above 13.00 percent.
Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on
Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and
left without support if it failed to strike a swift
aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.
The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European
Union itself could also be at risk without a deal.
"A potentially negative scenario in Greece is looking more
likely by the day," said Vincent Juvyns, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"We've seen some bond investors slightly de-risking and
reducing their exposure to the periphery in light of what will
surely be further volatility ... We think those are tactical
moves rather than fundamental shifts."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)