By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 18 German Bund yields fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecasts, while the deadlock in talks for a vital Greek debt deal increased demand for safe haven assets.

The euro zone markets most vulnerable to contagion from Greece - Italy, Spain and Portugal - underperformed and their borrowing costs edged up. Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of European finance ministers, once seen as the last opportunity for an agreement to help Greece avoid default and stay in the euro, looked increasingly remote.

U.S. policymakers' individual projections for the appropriate federal funds rate at the end of the year remained clustered around 0.625 percent. But seven policymakers are now in favour of hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.

However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be strong enough to support an interest rate increase later in the year.

"The Fed in the eyes of many people was more dovish than expected. The baseline is still a rate hike in September, but then they will move at a slower pace than the market possibly feared," said Martin van Vliet, senior rate strategist at ING.

Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 4 basis points to 0.77 percent. In the U.S. market, 10-year U.S. T-note yields were down 3.4 basis points at 2.2736 percent.

Spanish, Italian and Portuguese 10-year yields were a tad higher, the first two at 2.31 percent and the latter at 3.17 percent.

Greek 10-year yields rose above 13.00 percent.

Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings on Wednesday that it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal with its creditors.

The Bank of Greece said the country's future in the European Union itself could also be at risk without a deal.

"A potentially negative scenario in Greece is looking more likely by the day," said Vincent Juvyns, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"We've seen some bond investors slightly de-risking and reducing their exposure to the periphery in light of what will surely be further volatility ... We think those are tactical moves rather than fundamental shifts." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Gareth Jones)