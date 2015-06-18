(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Marius Zaharia
LONDON, June 18 German Bund yields fell on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced its growth and
federal funds rate forecasts, while the deadlock in talks for a
Greek debt deal increased demand for safe haven assets.
Trading was volatile, reflecting the nervousness of the
market. Hopes of a breakthrough on Thursday at a meeting of
European finance ministers, described as the last opportunity
for an agreement to help Greece avoid default and stay in the
euro, looked increasingly remote.
Seven U.S. policymakers are now in favour of hiking rates
only once or not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials
expect slightly lower interest rates at the end of 2016 and 2017
than they had forecast in March.
However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be
strong enough to support an interest rate increase later this
year.
"The main driver is the Fed -- there's really an increased
tendency to postpone rate hike expectations -- but the Greek
situation is also getting more critical," said Gianluca Ziglio,
executive director for fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.
"It's five minutes to midnight and they still haven't found
a deal."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said a deal between Greece
and its creditors was still possible if Athens showed the
necessary will.
Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to
0.79 percent, having fallen as low as 0.728 percent earlier in
the day.
Spanish, Italian and Portuguese
10-year yields fell 3-5 basis points to 2.26
percent, 2.27 percent and 3.13 percent, respectively.
A minor rise in early trade was reversed, though, after a
strong debt auction in Spain, which suggested some investors
were using Greek-related sell-offs as buying opportunities.
Madrid sold 3.5 billion euros worth of bonds, with yields
rising from previous auctions, but demand improving. France also
sold bonds smoothly.
Sentiment was fragile, however.
"Increasing uncertainty regarding the outcome of the
negotiations will result in higher volatility in euro zone
financial markets, most likely through pressurising ... southern
periphery countries," said Diego Iscaro, senior economist at IHS
Global Insight.
Greek 10-year yields rose above 13.00 percent.
Greece's leftist government faced a barrage of warnings that
it risked being forced out of the euro zone and left without
support if it failed to strike a swift aid-for-reforms deal.
"A potentially negative scenario in Greece is looking more
likely by the day," said Vincent Juvyns, global market
strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.
"We've seen some bond investors slightly de-risking and
reducing their exposure to the periphery in light of what will
surely be further volatility ... We think those are tactical
moves rather than fundamental shifts."
