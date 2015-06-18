(Recasts)

By Nigel Stephenson

LONDON, June 18 Spain's government bonds outperformed their Italian counterparts on Thursday after an auction that met strong demand, as Greece's debt crisis kept the market choppy.

Spain sold three bonds for a total 3.5 billion euros, the top end of the Treasury's target range. An April 2018 bond sold at an average yield of 0.655 percent, up from 0.49 percent on June 11. Demand was 3.5 times the amount allotted, compared with 2.3 times at the last sale.

A five-year bond sale attracted bids worth 3.8 times the amount eventually sold and a 2015 bond had a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.9.

"We had some very good Spanish bond auctions that were well received and that's helped the markets," said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh.

Spanish 10-year yields fell 5 basis points on the day to 2.26 percent, outpacing Italian 10-year yields , which were down 2.4 bps at 2.27 percent. Portuguese 10-year yields fell 6.6 bps to 3.12 percent.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were down less than a basis point at 0.8 percent.

Euro zone finance ministers gathered in Brussels for a meeting once billed as the final chance for Greece and its creditors to reach a deal, but any expectation of a breakthrough had all but vanished with Athens ruling it out as a forum to discuss new proposals.

IMF boss Christine Lagarde closed one of Greece's last potential escape hatches, declaring that the global lender would consider Athens in default if it misses the June payment, despite some reports that there might be some leeway.

Greek 10-year yields were almost flat on the day at 13 percent.

"Increasing uncertainty regarding the outcome of the negotiations will result in higher volatility in euro zone financial markets, most likely through pressurising ... southern periphery countries," said Diego Iscaro, senior economist at IHS Global Insight.

German yields had fallen as low as 0.728 percent earlier in the day after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday reduced its growth and federal funds rate forecast.

Seven U.S. policymakers now favour hiking rates only once or not at all this year. In addition, Fed officials expect slightly lower interest rates at the end of 2016 and 2017 than they had forecast in March.

However, the Fed said 2015 growth was still likely to be strong enough to support an interest rate increase later this year.

"The main driver is the Fed -- there's really an increased tendency to postpone rate hike expectations -- but the Greek situation is also getting more critical," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director for fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers.

France also sold bonds smoothly.