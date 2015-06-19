(Updates with latest price moves, new analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 19 Greek, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields dipped on Friday on expectations that Athens and its international creditors will clinch a deal to avert a default.

In what is widely billed as another last-ditch attempt to break the deadlock in the talks, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday on Greece, where bank withdrawals have accelerated and government revenues slumped.

With Greece facing the possibility of defaulting on an International Monetary Fund loan in less than two weeks unless a deal is reached, financial markets are concerned that authorities may have to impose capital controls to prevent savers from emptying banks.

A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Berlin will negotiate with Athens "until the last minute", but stressed that Greece must be prepared to carry out reforms.

Greek two-year yields slid over 2 percentage points to 28.46 percent while the country's main share index was flat on the day.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields fell four basis points to 2.24 percent, 2.23 percent and 3.09 percent respectively as the selling pressure seen this week eased.

"So far markets are siding with the Greek government interpretation that 'the emergency summit on Monday is a positive development," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

"But still after Monday if Greece presents no new ideas then some other measures will be taken, starting with capital controls but they don't change matters much. It doesn't impact the propensity of Greece to default nor encourage it to make the needed reforms."

"THROWING IN THE TOWEL"

The subdued market reaction to the Greek crisis also reflects the view that the exposure of Europe's private sector to Greece is now minimal and that a default or even its departure from the euro may have little effect.

The head of PIMCO, the world's biggest bond fund, said on Thursday that investors have had enough time to prepare for a Greek default, but some "readjustment" in markets was probable if it happens.

A senior French diplomat said a deal must be struck in the next three days so that European leaders can make a decision when they meet at an extraordinary summit on Monday.

The European Central Bank's governing council will also hold a telephone conference on Friday to discuss extending emergency liquidity for Greek lenders, a day after one ECB executive board member questioned whether they would be able to open next week.

"It is not hard to argue that this game should have been put to an end months ago," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea.

"The fact that it has not illustrates the reluctance on both sides to throw in the towel, especially as both sides have used tactics that the other side has considered a humiliation."

Yields on German Bunds, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs which have over the past two weeks benefited from a renewed safe-haven bid on the Greek crisis, were 3 basis points down at 0.77 percent.

Markets were also still reacting to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday when policymakers seemed more cautious on the idea of hiking interest rates this year. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)