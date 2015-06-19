(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, June 19 Italian and Spanish bond yields rose on Friday in increasingly volatile markets as the deadlock between Greece and its creditors kept investors wary of taking any risks before a key weekend.

In yet another last-ditch attempt to break the deadlock in the talks, euro zone leaders will hold an emergency summit on Monday on Greece, where bank withdrawals have accelerated and government revenues slumped.

Euro zone finance ministers will discuss how to handle a Greek default at a meeting on Monday unless Athens submits new proposals in the loans-for-reforms talks, EU officials told Reuters.

Greece faces the possibility of defaulting on an International Monetary Fund loan in less than two weeks unless a deal is reached, and financial markets are concerned authorities may have to impose capital controls to prevent savers from emptying banks.

A senior ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that Berlin will negotiate with Athens "until the last minute", but stressed that Greece must be prepared to carry out reforms.

"It's risk-off again," said Daniel Lenz, a rate strategist at DZ Bank. "We don't know what the weekend brings."

Italian and Spanish 10-year bond yields rose 2-3 basis points to both trade at 2.31 percent. Earlier in the day, flows from speculative investors betting on a deal cut their yields as low as 2.23 percent.

Ten-year German Bund yields fell 5 basis points to 0.76 percent, as investors preferred the relative safety of top-rated assets.

Greek 10-year yields were quoted 38 bps down at 12.62 percent, but the market was illiquid and subject to wide swings even after small-sized over-the-counter trades. Data from Greece's central bank showed no trading on the HDAT electronic platform since May 20.

"THROWING IN THE TOWEL"

The head of PIMCO, the world's biggest bond fund, said on Thursday that investors have had enough time to prepare for a Greek default, but some "readjustment" in markets was probable if it happens.

A senior French diplomat said a deal must be struck in the next three days so that European leaders can make a decision when they meet at an extraordinary summit on Monday.

Greek deposit outflows reached 1.2 billion euros on Friday, bringing the total for the week to about 4.2 billion. The European Central Bank raised the emergency liquidity ceiling banks can draw from the domestic central bank, a banking source told Reuters, without specifying by how much.

"It is not hard to argue that this game should have been put to an end months ago," said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea.

"The fact that it has not illustrates the reluctance on both sides to throw in the towel, especially as both sides have used tactics that the other side has considered a humiliation." (Additional reporting by Emelia Sithole Matarise; Editing by Larry King)