By John Geddie

LONDON, July 13 Investors bought up lower-rated euro zone government bonds on Monday as the bloc's leaders clinched a deal to negotiate a financial lifeline for Greece after all-night talks.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds -- the most vulnerable to the prospect of a Greek exit from the currency union, which has been threatened for weeks -- reversed an early rise as officials reached agreement.

Athens must now swiftly ratify the reforms needed to unlock bridging funds to avert a state bankruptcy and clear the way for negotiations with euro zone partners on a three-year loan.

The gap between these peripheral bond yields and those of top-rated German bonds narrowed to 1.14 percentage points, its lowest level in over two months.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to meet later on Monday to work through the finer details of the agreement, while Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must rush swathes of legislation through parliament by Wednesday.

"The market is certainly taking it very well," said Rabobank strategist Matthew Cairns.

"Once the dust settles on this immediate announcement, then we've still got to get through the Eurogroup meeting ... and the Greek parliament session."

Italian and Spanish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to 2.11 and 2.10 percent respectively, while Portugal's fell 7 bps to 2.79 percent.

German yields, seen as a safe haven in times of crisis, rose sharply to briefly touch a one-month high of 0.99 percent. At 0800 GMT, they were up 4 bps at 0.94 percent.

Despite the optimism in markets, strategists warned the Greek saga may have one more twist.

The tough conditions imposed by international lenders led by Germany could cause an outcry in Greece and bring down Tsipras' leftist government. Even before the final terms were known, his labour minister went on state television to denounce the terms.

"The ball now is in the court of Athens if it wants to remain a full euro member," said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O'Hagan.

Capital controls imposed by Athens have limited trading on Greek bonds, but Tradeweb data showed yields on two-year notes down 4.81 percentage points at a two-week low of 25.81 percent.

Ten-year Greek bond yields were seen down 1.27 percentage points at 13.52 percent. (Editing by Catherine Evans)