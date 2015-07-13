(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, July 13 European bond investors welcomed an agreement by euro zone leaders to negotiate a financial lifeline for Greece on Monday, with yields on low-rated government debt closing the gap on safe-haven German alternatives.

But an initial surge lower in Italian and Spanish borrowing costs - those seen most vulnerable to the prospect of a Greek exit - eased as investors struggled to shake off concerns that "Grexit" was still not out of the question.

The difference between Italian and German bond yields plunged to a two-month low of 1.14 percentage points in early trades, but by 0930 GMT were back up at the 1.23 percent level seen three weeks ago.

Athens must now swiftly ratify the reforms needed to unlock bridging funds to avert a state bankruptcy and clear the way for negotiations with euro zone partners on a three-year loan.

Euro zone finance ministers are set to meet later on Monday to work through the finer details of the agreement, while Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras must rush swathes of legislation through parliament by Wednesday.

Some investors say even if a final deal is agreed, the lasting damage done to the Greek economy could still sour attitudes towards the currency union in the longer term.

"The market is quite happy about the outcome for now...but there are still a lot of hurdles to come," said Geraud Charpin, a portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

"Not only short term hurdles in terms of agreements being signed...but Greek economic growth coming back and giving hope for people in Greece. The next six to 12 months are fraught with risk and you can't exclude Grexit."

Portuguese 10-year yields fell 6 basis points to 2.82 percent, Italy's were flat at 2.15 percent and Spain's were up 3 bps at 2.16 percent .

All fared better than German bonds, seen by investors as a refuge in times of crisis, where yields rose 4 bps to 0.93 percent.

As the initial bout of optimism faded, strategists warned the Greek saga may have one more twist.

The tough conditions imposed by international lenders led by Germany could cause an outcry in Greece and bring down Tsipras' leftist government. Even before the final terms were known, his labour minister went on state television to denounce the terms.

"Again it's going to go back to whether these reforms take place and if it's really painful, the Greek public may again question what's going on and we will go back to this sort of discussions in the near term and that's something we want to avoid," said Iain Stealey, a portfolio manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

Capital controls imposed by Athens have limited trading on Greek bonds, but Tradeweb data showed yields on two-year notes down 6.56 percentage points at a two-week low of 24.06 percent.

