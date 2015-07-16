(Updates with ECB comments, fresh analyst comments)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie

LONDON, July 16 Yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds fell on Thursday as investors gave a tentative thumbs up to austerity measures passed by the Greek parliament, clearing the way for a new bailout package.

The European Central Bank raised its emergency funding to Greek banks by 900 million euros over a week to about 90 billion euros after euro zone governments agreed in principle to grant Athens a new three-year loan.

At a news conference dominated by question on Greece after the ECB kept monetary policy steady, President Mario Draghi also said the bank would fully implement its trillion euro asset purchase programme up to September 2016 and promised more action if needed.

While the parliamentary vote all but ensures the country's immediate future in the currency union, analysts were left questioning the political, economic and social cost of the deal.

Dozens of hardliners in Greece's ruling Syriza party opposed the measures and violent clashes took place between protesters and police outside parliament..

The Eurogroup of finance ministers said it was seeking 7 billion euros of bridge financing for Greece from the European Financial Stability Fund from which Athens will be able to pay back its arrears to the International Monetary Fund. This will enable to keep the IMF involved in future Greek bailouts.

"At least we have some stability in Greece in the near term but I would be more cautious on the outlook for Greece. Over a three to six month horizon we don't think the story is over," said Thushka Maharaj, Global Strategist in J.P, Morgan Asset Management's Global Multi-Asset Team.

"We are positive on peripheral sovereign (bond yield) spreads...and the ECB's QE programme they can tighten them a bit more but we think that being positive European equities is a better way to express it."

Portuguese, Italian and Spanish 10-year yields, seen as the most vulnerable to Greek crisis contagion, fell 3-5 basis points to 2.70, 1.996 and 1.988 percent, respectively.

Strategists said some 15 billion euros of bonds issued by Spain and France on Thursday were also preventing a stronger rally as investors digested the new supply.

FIRST HURDLE

Greek 10-year yields dropped 96 bps to 11.72 percent, while shorter-dated yields slid 189 bps to 24.76 percent.

Trading in Greek bonds has been restricted for the last couple of weeks by capital controls.

"There was a first hurdle of uncertainty that was cleared ... and now investors will want to assess the next steps," UniCredit interest rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said.

"As of now it is really difficult to say if the programme will lead back to growth because there are so many factors."

Yields on top-rated German bonds, seen as an investment refuge in times of crisis, were up 1 basis point at 0.78 percent (Editing by Angus MacSwan)