LONDON, July 17 German yields fell on Friday as
German lawmakers debated a government request they need to
approve to open negotiations on a new three-year bailout
programme for Greece.
Dwindling debt supply in the northern hemisphere summer
holidays was also helping to keep bond yields subdued, analysts
said.
Greece remained in focus with attention on the German
parliament, where Chancellor Angela Merkel urged lawmakers to
back the negotiations, saying the alternative was chaos and the
idea of Athens temporarily leaving the euro wouldn't work.
While approval is not in doubt, the acrimonious debate
highlights questions about the economic and political costs of
the bailout and doubts about Athens' ability to implement the
tough reforms.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, one of Greece's
toughest critics, questioned whether Athens would get the
bailout, even after the parliamentary vote. He suggested its
financing needs were spiralling and a debt "haircut" or
write-off - outside the euro zone - might be a better solution.
Some of the market euphoria that greeted the Greek
parliament's backing of the austerity measures has waned.
European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny
also appeared to dampen expectations for a quick reopening of
Greek banks on Monday, telling ORF radio "there is still some
examination to do".
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing costs, were 4 basis points down at 0.75 percent
while yields on other top-rated bonds were 5 bps lower.
"There remains some concerns about Greece and there will
probably be some dissenters among Merkel's majority, but on the
other hand we will have some support coming from the
opposition," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.
"We had lots of supply in July, now it's over, so over the
weeks ahead net supply will be strongly negative and this means
that demand will be far larger than supply and it makes sense to
see yields falling. We expect Bund yields to fall to 55 basis
points in September."
Spanish and Italian 10-year
yields were 0.5-2 bps lower at 1.99 percent and 1.98 percent,
respectively. Their yield premiums over German Bunds have
fallen 40 bps over the past 10 days as the worst fears about
Greece exiting the euro have eased.
BOND EXCHANGE
Italy gave investors 1.574 billion euros of its March 2030
bond in exchange for five bonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 as
part of continued efforts to reduce redemptions in those
years.
With a "Grexit" averted for now, sovereign debt bankers are
turning their focus to the scale of the refinancing needs in
some of the euro zone's indebted states as the interest rate
cycle turns and the crutch of central bank bond-buying is set to
be taken away in just over a year.
Greek 10-year yields were 15 bps down at 11.60
percent though trade in the bonds has been restricted over the
last couple of weeks because of capital controls in the country.
Market focus later turns to U.S. consumer CPI inflation for
June, followed by University of Michigan sentiment data for
July. Yields on U.S. Treasuries have risen this week as Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reiterated that U.S. interest rates
will probably be lifted later in the year.
