(Updates with parliament approval, adds quote)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and John Geddie
LONDON, July 17 Euro zone yields fell broadly on
Friday as lawmakers in Germany, the biggest contributer to
Greece's bailouts, gave the go-ahead for the bloc to negotiate a
third package.
The Bundestag lower house of parliament decisively approved
the move - a cue for the European Stability Mechanism bailout
fund to formally open negotiations on a new programme that could
total 86 billion euros over three years.
The decision ends a stormy week of negotiations, organising
bridge financing by the euro zone and rushing through of reforms
by the Greek parliament to avoid a Greek default on the European
Central Bank on Monday, July 20.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble -- who in talks over the
weekend proposed that Athens may need to take time off from the
currency union -- told lawmakers that a third bailout was the
last attempt to resolve the Greek crisis.
"Events around Greece have really been driving the market
for the last weeks, and now we are at a stage where it is just
about dotting the 'I's and crossing the 'T's," said Orlando
Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.
"You've had a really choppy period, and now investors are
getting back to a position when you can look at what your view
is."
With no euro zone debt set to be issued next week as summer
holidays begin, analysts said the dwindling supply was also
helping to keep bond yields subdued.
In such an environment, the impact of the European Central
Bank's bond-buying scheme, should also be even more keenly felt
in markets.
ECB chief Mario Draghi repeated on Thursday the bank's
intention to fully implement the scheme, set to last at least
until September 2016, and said it had more tools at its disposal
if necessary.
German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro
zone borrowing, fell 4 basis points to 0.75 percent, while
equivalents from other countries were down 2-7 bps.
Tradeweb prices showed Greek equivalents down 50 bps at
11.22 percent, but trading in these bonds has been
restricted because of capital controls in the country.
"We had lots of supply in July, now it's over, so over the
weeks ahead net supply will be strongly negative and this means
that demand will be far larger than supply and it makes sense to
see yields falling," said BNP Paribas strategist Patrick Jacq.
"We expect Bund yields to fall to 55 basis points in
September."
Italy gave investors 1.574 billion euros of its March 2030
bond in exchange for five bonds maturing in 2016 and 2018 as
part of continued efforts to reduce redemptions in those
years.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)