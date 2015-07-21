LONDON, July 21 Euro zone bond yields headed lower on Tuesday as a market awash with cash from debt redemptions found scant new supply to mop it up and central bank purchases weighed in holiday-thinned trade.

Investors are also focusing on the continuing fall in oil prices on a firmer dollar and ample supply of crude, which is reviving worries about disinflation.

German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were 2 basis points down at 0.69 percent, close to their lowest in nearly two weeks.

Italian and Spanish equivalents were 1-2 bps lower at 1.92 percent and 1.89 percent, respectively, with the latter down 11 days in a row, the longest decline since summer 2008.

About 40 billion euros in debt redemptions and coupon payments are coming to the market before the end of the month while bond sales are dwindling as many market participants go on vacation. Slovenia, which is selling a new 10-year benchmark via a syndicate of banks, and Portugal are the only sovereign bond issuers this week.

"Negative net supply is a driver and there's a general feeling that as we are entering the summer period, PSPP (central bank bond buying) is going to keep the market supported," said Mizuho senior rate strategist Peter Chatwell.

"And we've got the global disinflation force after the falls in commodity prices which I think is having less of an impact in the euro zone but is a reason to be buying fixed income."

Markets are also calmer due to a more stable situation in Greece, where banks reopened as Athens began the process of paying off billions of euros owed to international creditors after it agreed to a new reform plan in exchange for another bailout to keep it in the euro zone.

The Greek government submitted legislation to parliament on Tuesday required by its international lenders to start talks on a third multi-billion euro rescue package. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has until Wednesday night to get those measures adopted in the assembly.

Greek 10-year yields were a touch lower at 11.28 percent. (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise; Editing by Catherine Evans)