LONDON, July 21 Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday as Britain sold its longest-dated conventional gilt, causing market saturation with bonds carrying long maturities across Europe.

Britain sold 4 billion sterling worth of 2068 gilts in a syndicated deal.

"The gilt syndication is causing some indigestion," one trader said.

German Bund yields rose 1 basis point to 0.73 percent, having traded as low as 0.685 percent earlier in the day. Spanish and Italian yields were up 4 basis points each at 1.99 percent and 1.94 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Emelia Sithole Matarise; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)