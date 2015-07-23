By Marius Zaharia
| LONDON, July 23
bond yields fell on Thursday after the Greek parliament approved
a second package of reforms required to start talks on a
financial rescue.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras contained a rebellion in his
left-wing Syriza party. Significantly, only 36 deputies voted
against the package, fewer than the 39 who defied him last week.
The government has said it hopes negotiations on the bailout
can start this week and be wrapped up by Aug. 20. Officials
have said early elections are likely in September or October
once the package is agreed.
10-year bond yields were down 3 basis points each
at 1.91 percent, 1.96 percent and 2.60 percent, respectively.
The three indebted countries are seen as the most vulnerable
to spillovers from Greece, although the European Central Bank's
bond-buying stimulus programme has limited contagion.
"Markets are ... under the spell of the positive outcome of
the vote in Greece," said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ
Bank.
Ten-year Bund yields, which set the standard
for euro zone borrowing costs, dipped 1 basis point to 0.69
percent. Traders say large debt redemptions and coupon payments
scheduled for next week were pushing all yields lower as the
money was expected to be reinvested in bond markets.
In the first signs of a return to normal, Greek banks
reopened on Monday and Athens paid debts due to the European
Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. The ECB
increased its emergency funding by 900 million euros, the same
amount it provided last week.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's upgraded Greece's sovereign
credit rating by two notches.
"Nevertheless the Grexit risk remains high if the government
does not successfully implement the new bailout programme," said
Eirini Tsekeridou, fixed income analyst at Julius Baer.
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Larry King)