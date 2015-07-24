(Updates prices, adds U.S. data, fall in commodities)
By John Geddie and Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, July 24 Euro zone bond yields fell on
Friday after surveys showed private-sector growth slowed in the
currency bloc, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to
stimulate the euro zone's fragile recovery.
A fall in oil prices to near four-month lows also added to
concern that the ECB may struggle to raise inflation to its goal
of just under 2 percent.
Euro zone business activity started the second half weaker
than expected, hit by Greece's near-bankruptcy. Markit's flash
PMI fell to 53.7 this month from June's four-year high of 54.2.
A Reuters poll had predicted a more modest dip to 54.0.
A softer-than-expected U.S. housing report and an earlier
survey on Friday showing Chinese manufacturing contracted by the
most in 15 months amid a persistent downtrend in commodities,
underpinned the rally in government bond markets.
Analysts said the weak data were a bad omen for next week's
euro zone inflation print, all of which conspires to up the ante
on the ECB to supercharge its bond-buying quantitative easing
scheme.
Top-rated German bond yields -- the bloc's benchmark -- fell
5 basis points to a three-week low of 0.66 percent
. Yields on riskier bonds in the bloc's southern
periphery were also down.
Under normal circumstances, weak data would prompt investors
to cut risk and take refuge in safe-haven bonds. But the
prospect of more central bank stimulus has altered trading
strategies.
"We've had a weak set of PMIs this morning and weak home
sales out of the U.S. And a lot of the commodities are coming
off so this bounce in oil prices that we were all expecting
might not happen," said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
"So to some extent people think the ECB will just do more
bond buying ... which potentially they could, so they bid the
periphery too."
Italian, Spanish and Portuguese yields were down 4-7 bps at
1.88 percent, 1.92 percent and 2.54
percent, respectively.
OUTPERFORMING IRELAND
Irish bonds were the top performer, with yields down 9 bps
at 1.29 percent after the country's debt agency
said on Thursday it may ease its funding requirements from 2018
to 2020 via bond buy-backs and switches.
"By extending maturity, Ireland has improved its
fundamentals, and if the Irish curve is smoother then there may
more interest in their bonds from relative value investors, so
overall this is a smart move from the NTMA (debt agency)," said
Mizuho strategist Peter Chatwell.
Greek bonds bucked the downward trend, with 10-year yields
nudging up 3 bps to 11.50 percent.
Athens does not yet qualify for the ECB's QE scheme, but
even when it does, purchases are likely to be too small to push
the country's borrowing costs low enough to regain market access
soon.
Greece starts talks with its international creditors over a
third bailout deal on Friday, having passed a second set of
reforms demanded as part of the deal earlier this week.
(Editing by Ralph Boulton)